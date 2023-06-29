Theatre Raleigh Adds Dates For Concert Series Featuring Broadway Stars

Theatre Raleigh has added several new dates and performers to its new concert series featuring Tony Award winners, Broadway stars and local and regional singers.

Theatre Raleigh's producing artistic director Lauren Kennedy Brady uses her connections from years of performing on Broadway to attract talent for not only its professional productions of musicals and dramas but now also for its new TR In Concert series. The series offers North Carolina audiences the chance to experience the intimate cabaret performances by Broadway talent seen at such New York City clubs as Birdland and 54 Below, as well as local and regional musical talent. The next concert is July 7 with Rachel Bay Jones, who won a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and a Drama League nod for her performance in “Dear Evan Hanson.”

"No need to take a trip this Fourth of July, we are bringing Broadway to you. Let the vocal fireworks begin! After last week's sold out concert featuring two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, it's so clear there is a desire to listen to live music, whether it be a Broadway star or an up-and-coming local talent or favorite jazz musician," Brady said. "We have an incredible concert lineup, and as always Theatre Raleigh is offering you the best access for the best price in town.”

Upcoming performances include:

July 7: Rachel Bay Jones, who won a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and a Drama League nod for her performance in “Dear Evan Hanson.”

July 8: Grammy nominated jazz trumpeter Al Strong of Durham and his quartet.

July 22: Broadway composer and lyricist Lisette Glowdowski will perform her songbook cabaret, including selections from "Madame Clicquot."

Sept. 22: Broadway star Matthew Scott, who performed in “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Jersey Boys” and "An American in Paris."

Sept. 23: Tangerine Trees, a NC-based duo Aldo & Ále.

Nov. 3: Norm Lewis, known for his performance in "Porgy and Bess," is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG award nominee.

Tickets for each 8 p.m. concert cost from $25-$100. To buy tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2250955®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreraleigh.my.salesforce-sites.com%2Fticket%2F%23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For a limited time, Theatre Raleigh is offering discounted mini subscriptions to the new concert series.

The Main Stage subscription includes a ticket to the the concerts of Rachel Bay Jones, Matthew Scott and Norm Lewis for $120-$175.

The Cabaret Stage Subscription includes a ticket to the concerts for Al Strong Quartet, Lisette Glowdowski and Tangerine Trees for $60.

Buy the subscriptions at https://bit.ly/TRconcertsubscription.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.