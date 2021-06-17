The American Dance Festival to Present Tatiana Baganova's BLUEBEARD

The American Dance Festival will present Tatiana Baganova's livestream event Bluebeard on June 27 at 1:00pm Eastern Time, 10:00am Pacific Time, and 10:00pm in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The program is 30 minutes and costs $15 per household. This livestream event will only be available to view live once. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2SzoV2E.

Tatiana Baganova, Choreographer and Artistic Director of Provincial Dances Theatre in Yekaterinburg, Russia, teams up with Charles Slender-White (ADF alumni), Choreographer and Artistic Director of FACT/SF in San Francisco, CA, for the premiere of Baganova's Bluebeard, inspired by Charles Perrault's fairy tale "Bluebeard." Charles Slender-White will perform in San Francisco and will livestream in to join Provincial Dances Theatre in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on the stage of the Sinara Center.



Ms. Baganova has a long history with ADF beginning in 1992 when she participated in ADF's first mini-ADF in Moscow and a three-week teaching residency in Yekaterinburg in 1993. She was in residence at ADF with Provincial Dances Theatre, then led by Lev Shulman, in 1993 and 1994, and was a choreographer in residence, setting ADF commissioned works on students in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2006, and 2010. Provincial Dances Theatre, with Ms. Baganova as its director, performed at ADF in 2004, 2006, and 2016. In 2016 ADF presented the company in its New York City debut at The Joyce Theater.



Tatiana Baganova and Charles Slender-White met at ADF in 2004 when Charles was a scholarship student and Tatiana was at ADF with her company. Charles recalled, "I met Tatiana in 2004 during my first summer as a student at the American Dance Festival. I immediately fell in love with her choreography and told her that I wanted to work for her when I finished college. She was amused, and I persistently stayed in touch. In 2006, we met again at ADF. I auditioned for her every day for four weeks, she offered me a spot in the company, and I moved to Russia about two months later. From 2006 to 2008, I toured all over Russia and Europe with Provincial Dances, began teaching company class, and started making choreography at local universities. In 2008, I moved back to California to start my own company, FACT/SF.

"My relationship with ADF and Tatiana started 17 years ago, when I was still a student and very new to dance. ADF provided me with encouragement, community, and invaluable training. The festival put me in touch with Tatiana and other amazing choreographers who in turn helped me start and sustain a career in dance. What an absolute honor to be a part of this project-to engage with ADF in another new capacity and to be collaborating with Tatiana 15 years after she offered me that first job."

americandancefestival.org