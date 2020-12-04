Temple Theatre Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Temple Theatre, in Sanford NC will finally open its doors for the in-person production of THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER. This holiday classic will be performed live and in-person December 3-20, 2020 and is a combined production of Temple Theatre's Academy conservatory program and mainstage season.

The youth cast is comprised of students of Temple Theatre's Academy program with local professionals taking on the roles of the adults. Rehearsals and performances have strictly followed the CDC and NC guidelines keeping the health and safety of the actors and students at the forefront of this process. Required masks, social distancing and a strict sanitizing schedule has and will be adhered to throughout this production. Temple Theatre is thrilled to once again welcome patrons through the doors of the theatre.

Playing the Bradley family are married couple, Taylor Kraft and Jacob Barton as the parents and Julia Heifert and Tucker Moss as their children. Taking the stage as the Herdman clan are Wyatt Taylor, Scotland Hawes, Jude Stumpf, Ethan Martin, Katie Beane and Cora Stumpf. Featured in the cast as members of the church and town are Kathy Day, Alease Timbers, Claudia Austin, Seana Laverentz and Bill Saunders, and rounding out the youth ensemble are Hayden Sullivan, Isabel Iatauro, Ellie Brown, Kailey Edwards, Isaac Barstow, Russell Barstow, Larkin Beck, Hadley Sullivan, Hope Sullivan and Maddie Brown.

Due to current mandated assembly restrictions, a maximum of 25 tickets will be sold for each in-person performance. Temple Theatre has a normal seating capacity of 330. Tickets are reserved and seating is based on a socially distanced seating chart. For the safety of all ticket holders and volunteers, wearing masks will be required at all times and hand sanitizing and temperature checks will occur at the door upon arrival.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is directed by Peggy Taphorn with Musical Direction by Gavan Pamer. The design team includes Alex Allison (Scenic, Costume & Wig Design), Kaitlin Davis (Lighting Design) and Patrick Holt (Sound Design). Wynona Oxendine serves as Stage Manager.

THE BEST CHRITMAS PAGEANT EVER, a delightful holiday comedy based on the best-selling young-adult book by Barbara Robinson, tells the story of a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant faced with casting the Herdman kids who are probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!

