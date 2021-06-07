Taylor Tomlinson DEAL WITH IT Tour Comes to The Duke Energy Center This December!

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's perspective possesses a degree of wisdom that's typically earned with age. Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, fans got a healthy dose of that wisdom when her first-ever, hour-long special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," debuted on Netflix in March 2020 just as the world entered into a once-in-a-century pandemic. The special went on to earn unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek opining she is "undeniably hilarious" and "wise beyond her years."

Now after a year off the road, Tomlinson is set to return to the stage with her new Deal With It Tour. Launching in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sept. 17, the cross-country trek includes 20 dates across the US and Canada with stops at theaters in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, and more. The tour will stop in Raleigh on December 18 at Meymandi Concert Hall. Tickets for Deal With It tour dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 11 at 10:00 am local time.

One of the youngest comedians to headline theaters in decades, joining the likes of Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle, Tomlinson says of the new tour, "This hour is definitely darker and more personal - 'Quarter Life Crisis' was about being frustrated with where you're at in life and this new material is about taking a hard look at who you are and how you got that way."

Tomlinson spent much of 2019 filling clubs across the country on her own headlining tour and in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow her fan base with the seven-city, 19 show The Codependent Tour, her first co-headlining tour with fellow comedian Whitney Cummings. The socially distanced, outdoor performances kicked off in Philadelphia with 5 shows and that initial success led to the addition of 14 more shows in six different cities.

Her Netflix special was the culmination of years of writing and performing, and it showed. The set was a masterful display of deft timing, crowd connection, physicality, and smarts. The special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and more. And Vulture's "comedian you should and will know" is just getting started!

2021 Deal With It Tour Dates

Sept. 17 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

Sept. 18 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Sept. 24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sept. 25 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre

Oct. 8 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

Oct. 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Oct. 15 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Oct. 22 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Oct. 23 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Nov. 6 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theater

Nov. 12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Nov. 13 Tysons Corner, VA Capital One Hall

Nov. 19 Munhall, PA Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall

Nov. 20 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Dec. 3 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

Dec. 4 Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre

Dec. 10 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

Dec. 11 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Dec. 17 Boston, MA The Wilbur

Dec. 18 Raleigh, NC Meymandi Concert Hall

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, visit ttomcomedy.com.