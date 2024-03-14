Stokley Of Mint Condition Takes Center Stage As Rick James In SUPER FREAK: THE RICK JAMES STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, in collaboration with executive producer Ty James, have announced the latest addition to the cast of "Super Freak: The Rick James Story" – the incomparable R&B sensation, Stokley. Known for his dynamic stage presence and undeniable talent, Stokley will step into the iconic role of Rick James, bringing to life the legendary singer's electrifying persona and timeless music.

"Super Freak: The Rick James Story" delves deep into the tumultuous life and extraordinary talent of the legendary musician, exploring the highs and lows of his career against the backdrop of his unforgettable hits. Audiences will be transported on a musical journey through James' groundbreaking music and the compelling narrative of his life, filled with passion, excess, and undeniable talent. "Super Freak: The Rick James Story" will be in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on March 30 with two shows, 3pm and 7:30pm.

Ty James, executive producer and daughter of the late Rick James, expressed her excitement about the latest casting announcement, stating, "I am so excited that we were able to cast such an amazing, talented cast. I know playing my dad is stepping into some big shoes, but I am confident Stokley will kill it. My dad would be so proud."

Renowned playwright and producer Je'Caryous Johnson added, "It's an honor to partner with Ty James to create, celebrate and cement the legacy and musical genius of Rick James with the world. We have such an amazing cast. I am so delighted to have Stokley, the voice of Mint Condition, bring the character of Rick James to life. It takes a talent such as Stokley who is a master of many instruments to fill the shoes of a maestro like Rick James. This musical will undoubtedly shock the world and open people's eyes to just how much of a Super Freakin' genius Rick James was."

Stokley, a GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, and producer, is best known as the lead singer and drummer for the legendary R&B group Mint Condition. With a career spanning decades, Stokley has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and continues to captivate audiences with his soulful performances. His latest album, "Sankofa," has garnered critical acclaim and produced multiple Billboard chart-topping singles.

Tickets are on sale now and available at martinmariettacenter.com and at the venue box office.

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to four resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.

