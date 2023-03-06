Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYS

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh's production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Jersey Boys."

Demand has been so high based on the theatre's 2023 Main Stage season ticket sales that Theatre Raleigh's artistic director Lauren Kennedy Brady added another week of performances. The show times are 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays from April 5-23. Single ticket prices range from $30-$45.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters and great storytelling, "Jersey Boys" follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, "Jersey Boys" takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons their highest honor: induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Even though Theatre Raleigh's production will be built from scratch, the production will bring together a seasoned cast and crew, including several actors who performed the musical on Broadway, regional productions and in film. Director Matt Bogart played The Four Seasons' bass player Nick Massi in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway for more than six years. Bogart also played opposite Nick Jonas, who was Frankie Valli in the live capture film of "Jersey Boys Live!" Bogart's other Broadway credits include "Aida," "The Civil War," "Miss Saigon," "Smokey Joe's Café" and most recently "Paradise Square." Associate Director and Choreographer Candi Boyd worked as universal swing for "Jersey Boys" for more than decade, which means she was able to step into any of the show's roles when other cast members were out due to illness, injury or vacation. Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo has been a part of the "Jersey Boys" family in other incarnations, but this time will be filling the shoes of Four Seasons lead singer Frankie Valli. Actor Rory Max Kaplan will play The Four Seasons' lead guitarist Tommy DeVito after performing the role on Broadway. He also played the role of Hank Majewski in the "Jersey Boys Live!" film alongside Nick Jonas and Matt Bogart. His other Broadway credits include "A Bronx Tale The Musical." Actor Rob Marnell will perform as Four Seasons' keyboardist Bob Gaudio after staring in the Vegas production and playing the role of bassist Joe Long in the "Jersey Boys" film directed by Clint Eastwood. Marnell's other Broadway credits include "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and "Gettin' the Band Back Together." The show's main cast is rounded out by Cary native Randy Cain as Four Seasons' bassist Nick Massi. Cain was last seen at Theatre Raleigh in "Smokey Joe's Café" and performed in "Jersey Boys" for Dodgers Theatricals on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Season ticket subscriptions are also available for Theatre Raleigh's entire 2023 Main Stage Season. The costs range from $145 for seniors, students and military; $155 for adults; and $200 for Dress Circle, or preferred seating. (Prices do not include sales tax.) Other upcoming shows include the world premiere of "The Weight of Everything We Know" (May 31 - June 11, 2023); "The Prom" (Aug. 2-13, 2023); "Barbecue" (Oct. 18-29, 2023); and "The 1940's Radio Hour" (Dec.13-24, 2023). For tickets, go to: theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.