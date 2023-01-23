Rock Band Kansas Brings 50th Anniversary Tour ToÂ Durham Performing Arts Center November 2023

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live. KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road is scheduled to come to DPAC on Saturday November 4, 2023.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com



In 1973, the "garage band" from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974. KANSAS has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' Most recently, KANSAS has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016's The Prelude Implicit and 2020's The Absence of Presence.



"Our entire career has been a winding journey," comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90's and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."



To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song 'Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas



"I'm incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour," adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.



For more information on KANSAS and the Another Fork in the Road - 50th Anniversary Tour please visit www.kansasband.com

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was recently nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit www.DPACnc.com.