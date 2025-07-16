Review: LES MISÉRABLES National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name. Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean, an ex-convict who after serving nineteen years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, goes on a quest for redemption. When a kind bishop inspires him by a tremendous act of mercy, Valjean breaks his parole as he decides to begin his life anew. As time goes on, he has relentlessly been pursued by a ruthless police inspector who’s hoping to bring him to justice. Though along the way, a group of young idealists make their last stand at a street barricade during a revolutionary period in France.

In February 2018, this iconic musical played at the Durham Performing Arts Center for the very first time. Since then, it’s been back for multiple return engagements. The first in particular was cut short in March 2020 as stay-at-home orders were starting to be put into effect due to COVID-19. The second was in April 2023. The third is now through July 20th. I myself have caught this show four times before. At Playhouse Square in Cleveland 2011 and 2013, respectively, on Broadway in 2014, and at DPAC in 2018.

If you’ve seen this particular production before, you may not notice anything different. Although from what I could tell, the directors, Laurence Connor and James Powell, have made some subtle modifications to their staging in recent years. Something that is actually common in the theatre. For long-running shows, the creative team every once in a while comes in and may want to try new ideas out. I’ll say that these subtle modifications do make for some nice touches. Paule Constable’s lighting I felt came off as quite haunting this time around. The soundscape by Mick Potter is excellent overall, even if it does come across as too loud during the scenes at the barricade.

Starring in the tour in the coveted role as Jean Valjean since 2017 is Nick Cartell. When I previously saw him play it, I found his portrayal to be strong. Yet after over 1,500 performances since then, I could tell how much better he’s gotten. He delivers even more enriching work this time around. He especially delivers each of Valjean’s three big solo numbers, ‘Soliloquy,’ ‘Who Am I?,’ and ‘Bring Him Home.’ What’s always been one of the trickiest characters to pull off in the story is Inspector Javert. On the surface, he does appear to be the antagonist. Although underneath, he can be much more empathetic. Nick Rehberger manages to pull off quite a complex performance. Juliette Redden, who went on for Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, makes quite an impression both vocally and emotionally. She may not have a huge role in the show, but her storyline continues to be very heartbreaking.

Jake David Smith is wonderful as Marius, who also delivers such a magnificent rendition of ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ in Act II. One qualm a number of people have personally always had with the musical is that Cosette doesn’t really have a lot to do despite how pivotal she is to the plot. Although Delaney Guyer does give an elegant performance with what she is given. In the shadow of Marius’ love for Cosette is Éponine, who has romantic feelings for him. In a complimentary sort of way, Mya Rena Hunter does feel she’s more in the background of that storyline. Yet when she sings her big solo number, ‘On My Own,’ she proves to be such a powerhouse. Christian Mark Gibbs is very strong as Enjolras, the leader of the revolutionary movement. Yet Matt Crowle and Victoria Huston-Elem both steal the show as the lovable comic villains, the Thénardiers.

Whether you’ve seen it many times before or never seen it for the very first time, Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables is still just as powerful as it’s always been. The musical may be almost three hours long, but it’s so well paced that it never feels its runtime at all. Victor Hugo’s classic tale has continued to be timeless ever since it was first published in 1862. It sadly is still relevant given everything that’s going on in the world today. Although one may consider that to be a blessing disguise. No matter what you’ve experienced in life, you’ll always find something to relate to in this particular story. Of course, this wouldn’t be a great production of Les Misérables without some first class singing and acting from everyone in the cast.

