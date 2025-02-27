Red Hat Amphitheater's 2024 Season Brings in $33.7 Million in Total Economic Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Hat Amphitheater has continued to be a major economic driver and after a record-breaking 2024 concert season contributed to $33.7 million in total economic impact, up almost double from $17.6 million in 2023.

Located in the heart of the city, the amphitheater offers an immersive fan experience and through a partnership with Live Nation, brings national touring artists to downtown Raleigh. In 2024 Red Hat Amphitheater welcomed 280,687 attendees to 50 concerts, including multiple sell outs from artists like Chappell Roan, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae. The amphitheater was also proud to host two new NC events, Carolinadaze to help get out the vote and Music for the Mountains to help raise funds for Western NC.

“We're so proud to continue to stand out as such a vital economic driver for downtown Raleigh,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of The Complex. “Not only do thousands attend shows at the amphitheater, but those fans also visit restaurants, bars, and retail shops adding to the vibrancy and generating much needed revenue for these local small businesses.”

The venue hosts concerts from April to October, and is also home to THE RINK, downtown's seasonal ice-skating rink, and Band Together's annual Mighty Giveback fundraising concert.

This year live music fans can again expect a hot lineup of the summer's best concerts with 24 shows already being announced so far for the 2025 season, including Teddy Swims, The Black Keys, and Sierra Ferrell, with more to be announced soon.

