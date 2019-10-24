REQUIEM By Gerry Lynch Exhibit Opens In Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery At The Duke Energy Center

Requiem, an exhibition of work by Gerry Lynch, is the newest exhibit in the Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery located at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Gerry Lynch describes the Mozart Requiem Series as being inspired by Mozart's mass for the dead. "Besides Mozart's music and the words which are from Scripture, and the tradition of singing in Latin at mass, there is something wonderful and tender about celebrating the life of a loved one who has passed. And in a way, I think, I am celebrating the lives of those I loved in making these pieces. And, of course, my reaching the grand old age of 80 also played an important part in inspiring this series," said Lynch.

Thirty-two mixed media pieces are in the exhibition, which will remain on view through January 10, 2020 in the Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery.

"There is a deep seriousness in the series, but it does not crowd out Lynch's subtle humor, which appears throughout the series. She is well aware of the tensions thrown up by an archaic religious form and uses a wide range of materials to display a self-awareness and understanding of the comic in the subject matter and the world of art. Lynch's work is engaged in a conversation with contemporary art and culture and is quite transparent to an interested viewer," said Richard Marshall, curator for the exhibition.

An opening reception for the show is planned for November 21st at 5:30pm, with an artist's talk at 6pm. Lynch's work will also be featured during the coinciding Carolina Ballet performance, A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven's 7th Symphony.





