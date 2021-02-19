Producing Artistic Director of Raleigh Theatre Joins Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Show

Producing Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre and former resident director for the Broadway, Touring and Las Vegas productions of "Mamma Mia!", Raleigh's Eric Woodall, will be a featured storyteller in Bucks County Playhouse's "Word of Mouth" live stream, that debuts, Sunday, February 28 at 7 pm. Tickets to the performance of "Word of Mouth: Fast Forward" are $15 and are available at StellarTickets.com. For complete details, please visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

This month's edition of "Word of Mouth" will also feature storytellers Jackie Hoffman and Eric Rutherford, and is hosted by NPR's Ophira Eisenberg and renowned storyteller, Michaela Murphy, Bucks County Playhouse's Director of Education.

"What is storytelling? This is not a monologue or someone reading from a page. This is storytelling in its truest sense, connecting to another person and telling them a well-crafted story about something important that happened and potentially how it changed the direction of your life," said Ophira Eisenberg. "It's sitting down with a curious friend. In this instance, the audience becomes the room full of curious friends. There's a real authenticity about the dialogue and the interaction between storyteller and audience."

Eric Woodall is the Producing Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre. In the theatre business for 30 years, Eric has been an actor, director, teacher and casting director. He was a resident director for the Broadway, Touring and Las Vegas productions of "Mamma Mia!" Regional directing credits include "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Mary Poppins," "Billy Elliot," "Driving Miss Daisy," and "Steel Magnolias" (North Carolina Theatre). Other directing credits include "Next to Normal," "Big River," "On Golden Pond" (Casa Manana); "Big Fish," "The Light in the Piazza," "Parade," "August Osage County," and "Violet" (Theatre Raleigh); and "Hay Fever" (Playmakers). Before joining NC Theatre, Eric worked as one of New York's top casting directors in the office of Tara Rubin Casting. A few of his Broadway casting credits include "Sunset Boulevard," "Aladdin," "Falsettos," "Les Misérables," "Phantom of the Opera," "Big Fish," "Bullets Over Broadway," "Billy Elliot," "Mary Poppins," "...Spelling Bee," "The Little Mermaid," and "Mamma Mia!" (Broadway, National tour). As a guest lecturer, Eric has taught at universities and training programs around the country including NYU, Baldwin Wallace, and Elon. Internationally, Eric was invited to lead workshops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia through Actors Equity of Australia. Eric is a drama graduate of Carnegie Mellon-University and is a member of SDC and CSA.