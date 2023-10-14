Photos: First Look at PlayMakers Repertory Company's Production Of MISERY

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Misery runs through October 31.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

A diabolical dance between best-selling writer Paul Sheldon and his number one fan Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s classic novel “Misery” is a nod to the tug-of-war between commercialism and art.

“Misery” was adapted for film and for the stage by William Goldman. Fittingly, this psychological thriller opens this weekend at PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill.

Check out a first look at production photos below!

“This play traffics in obsession, desire and passion at almost operatic scale,” says PlayMakers’ Associate Director Jeff Meanza (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Guthrie and PlayMakers). “I can’t wait for audiences to spend some time with Annie Wilkes.”

The PlayMakers’ production stars Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on the Roof, You Can’t Take It With You), a veteran of stage and screen, as Paul Sheldon. Company member Julia Gibson (Uncle Vanya, Night Mother) stars opposite Kenzler as Annie Wilkes.

“With a cast to die for… and a creative team that’s ready to thrill, Misery is a red-hot opportunity for PlayMakers to produce in a genre that we haven’t seen on our stage in a long time,” says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles).

Benesch also acknowledged on opening night that Misery marks the final main stage production for Resident Scenic Designer McKay Coble (La Cage Aux Folles, Big River, Sunday in the Park with George).

“McKay is responsible for creating close to 90 designs at Playmakers over the 30-plus years she has been here,” says Benesch. “Her influence on and contribution to PlayMakers outstanding work and reputation cannot be overstated.”

In addition to Coble, the creative team includes costumes by Grier Coleman, lighting by Tao Wang, and sound by Kate Marvin (Wolf Play, Off-Broadway).

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Misery runs through October 31.

For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit the link below.

Performance and Special Event Schedule:    

October 15 — On-Site Childcare Available

October 22 — Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion

October 24 — ASL Language Interpretation and Audio Description

October 31 – Free and Reserved Parking

About PlayMakers Repertory Company  

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina’s premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”  




