ONCE to be Presented At Burning Coal Theatre Company in October

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present ONCE, book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, directed by Nathalie Ray. ONCE will run October 9th - 26th, 2025, at the Murphey School.

About Once

Once is set in Dublin, Ireland, and follows the story of an Irish street musician, known only as "Guy," who is on the verge of giving up his dreams of a music career after a painful breakup with his ex-girlfriend. Just as he’s about to walk away from his passion, he meets "Girl," a Czech immigrant and talented pianist, who challenges his decision to quit. Intrigued by his music and spirit, Girl encourages him to keep playing, and the two begin to connect through their shared love of music. Their first collaboration, the heartfelt song “Falling Slowly,” sparks a creative and emotional bond that deepens with each encounter. As their connection grows, so do the complexities of their pasts: Guy’s unresolved feelings for his ex in New York, and Girl’s relationship with her estranged husband. It is a beautiful story about love and music and how they can unexpectedly intertwine.

About the Cast

The cast of Once features Margaret Ellen Christensen as Girl. Margaret previously appeared in Burning Coal’s productions of A Little Night Music and Haughey/Gregory. David Keats, last seen in Merrily We Roll Along, will portray Guy. Burning Coal veteran Julie Oliver takes on the role of Baruska. Andrew Crowe will play Bill/Emcee, and Seoyoung Hu appears as Reza. Tripp Nilles joins the cast as the Bank Manager, with River Mann as Svec and Mary Brown as Ivonka. Essi Sings will appear as Ex-Girlfriend, and Christopher Wood will play both Da and Eamon. Emma Caterinicchio rounds out the cast in the role of Andrej. All are making their Burning Coal debuts, except for Christensen, Keats, and Oliver.

About the Team

The production team includes Nathalie Ray as Director, Rebecca Peace as Stage Manager, Barry Jaked as Technical Director, Christina Lu as Set Designer, Chris Popowich as Lighting Designer, Lynda Clark for Hair & Wigs, Christian Stahr as Music Director, Flora Bare as Choreographer, Julia Rodriquez as Costumer, Courtney Pisano, Brenda Bailey, Abby Patrick, Julianna Frasca, Natasha Tyson, and Ella Bryant serving as Assistant Stage Managers, Carry Vaughan as A.D., Meredith Riggan as Scenic Charge, Juan Isler as Sound Engineer, and Julianna Babcock as Assistant to the Lighting Designer.