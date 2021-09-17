North Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast and Creative Team For 9 TO 5

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, is excited to announce the full cast for 9 to 5 with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, directed by Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall. Performances will run from October 12 - October 17 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

From the Broadway productions of Dear Evan Hansen and Les Misérables, Ben Davis joins the cast of 9 to 5 as "Franklin Hart." Davis joins the leading ladies of 9 to 5, Sara Jean Ford (Cats and Wicked National Tour) as "Judy," Lauren Kennedy (Spamalot, Les Misérables, and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway) as "Violet," and Ryah Nixon (9 To 5: The Musical National Tour) as "Doralee." This star-studded cast will also include Lulu Picart (Cinderella National Tour) as "Roz Keith" and Jonah Ho'okano (Aladdin National Tour) as "Joe," with Raleigh's very own Ira David Wood (iii) in a special guest appearance as "Chairman of the Board."

Featured ensemble roles include Cassidy Stoner ("Kathy/Ensemble"), Anne Scramuzzo ("Margaret/Ensemble"), Timothy Malboeuf ("Josh Newstead/Ensemble"), Sarah Thorn ("Missy Hart/Ensemble"), Orianna Hilliard ("Maria/Ensemble"), Former North Carolina Theatre Conservatory student Kylie Robinson ("Candy Striper/Ensemble") Jeremy Gaston ("Dick/Ensemble"), Neil Starkenberg as ("Dwayne/Ensemble"), Austin Prebula as ("Bob/Ensemble"), and Anabel as ("New Employee"). Completing the ensemble are cast members Carlita Victoria ("Nurse"), Blaire Thompson ("Secretary"), Kenway Kua ("Doctor"), Sean Stack ("Detective"), and Kamal Lado ("Policeman"). North Carolina local performers Sean Jaenicke and Ellen Pierce will be the male and female standbys.

"We are delighted to continue to pour ourselves a "cup of ambition" and move forward with this, the second production of our remarkable 2021-22 season!" said President & CEO, Elizabeth Doran. "This is such a beloved, fun, women-powered show! Dolly Parton has always wowed us with her legendary positivity and moxie - this musical version of the iconic 9 to 5 film absolutely sparkles with Dolly magic! Through this pandemic Dolly has continued to inspire us, and we are proud to produce this mischievously fun show that takes on some timely themes about respectful, positive relationships - at home and in the workplace - all while offering a fantastically entertaining night in the theatre!"

The creative team for 9 to 5 includes original orchestration by Bruce Coughlin, and arrangements and additional orchestrations by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire. The North Carolina Theatre production will include music direction by Edward G. Robinson, Choreography by Robin Levine, sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, and lighting design by Samuel Rushen. "For many years, our patrons voted 9 to 5 as the #1 future show to produce at NCT, and we are thrilled to finally create this fun and exhilarating show! Raleigh's own Broadway star, Lauren Kennedy leads this diverse professional cast, comprised or 12 local performers and 11 New York actors. We even scored a special guest appearance from Ira David Wood (iii)! We have assembled an incredible group of hysterically funny individuals to invoke the much-needed laughter we all crave these days!" said Eric Woodall, Producing Artistic Director.

9 to 5 is an outrageous, 1980s era revenge story of friendship and female empowerment. Three women, working at the mercy of their manipulative misogynist boss, live out their wildest workplace fantasy - giving the boss the boot. With a high-energy, huge-hearted score by the iconic Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 is about finally getting credit anda??getting even.

9 to 5 opens Tuesday, October 12 and runs through Sunday, October 17 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are now on sale at nctheatre.com.

This show is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language and subject matter.

9 to 5 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com