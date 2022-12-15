MLIMA'S TALE Comes to Burning Coal Theatre Company

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its production of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale, directed by Ana Radulescu. Mlima's Tale will run January 26 - February 12, 2023, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+) or $20 (students, teachers, active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any weekday evening performance for $5. Sunday, January 29th at 2 pm is 'Pay What You Can' day. All Thursday evening tickets are $20 or $5 for 18 and under. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001

There's a ghost on the Ivory Highway. It follows the tusk of an elephant across thousands of miles, over land and sea, and feels each hand it touches along the way. Who is culpable in this underground global market? Can we learn from Mlima's Tale? Lynn Nottage's celebrated play starts with a horrific event and works its way backward to discover who is responsible, and what can be done to fix it, and perhaps to fix us.

Lynn Nottage is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright (Ruined and Sweat), as well as the author of Intimate Apparel, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, the book for MJ: The Musical and many others. Born in 1964 in Brooklyn, NY, she is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama and Brown University, she is currently a professor of playwriting at Columbia University in Manhattan. She is the only woman ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.

Ana Radulescu (Director) is excited and delighted to be directing for Burning Coal, where she recently helmed the world premiere of Caryl Churchill's Air and the US premiere of Ms. Churchill's What If If Only. She has had the pleasure of assisting Anne Bogart on the Siti Company workshop process of Aaron Poochigian's translation of Euripides' Bacchae in addition to assisting directors Jerome Davis, Sanaz Ghajar, Preston Lane, Jack Tamburri, Sarah Hankins, Cynthia Henderson, Josephine Hall, Wm. Perry Morgan, and David Schram. She is currently the Associate Artistic Director at Burning Coal Theatre Company. Select directing credits include Dennis Kelly's Girls & Boys (Burning Coal Theatre Company), Blake Taylor's H.A.R.T. (National Theatre of Antarctica & Pig Iron Theatre Company), Sondheim and Lapine's Into The Woods (University of Pennsylvania), Prageeta Sharma and Kate R. Morris' On The Roof, In The Tombs (Burning Coal), Susan Glaspell's The Verge (Triad Stage), John Ford's Tis' Pity She's A Whore (Greensboro College), George Orwell's Animal Farm (Burning Coal), Idris Goodwin's How We Got On (Skydive Productions), Martin Moran's The Tricky Part (Greensboro College), Margaret Williams' The Velveteen Rabbit (Hangar Theatre), and Edward Albee's The Death of Bessie Smith (Greensboro College). She has also directed and developed multiple new works including the world premiere reading of Kallan Dana's Playdate (National Theatre Institute), Hayley St. James' For Lenora, or, Companions (Women's Theatre Festival), Arielle Boucher, Julia Donnell, Dylan Hoffman, & Grace Rodolvsky's co-devised Drip (National Theatre Institute), Madison Miller's Spencer (Kennedy Center), and the world premiere reading of Ben Habel's The Dungeon Bros (National Theatre Institute). Ana is a member of the Dramatist Guild as well as having served as the Young Ambassador for North Carolina representation within the Dramatist Guild. She is a directing alumni of Greensboro College, the National Theater Institute, Siti Company Anne Bogart, Hangar Theatre Lab, and Kennedy Center Directing Intensive. She has studied with Anne Bogart and Siti Company, Debate Society, Wilma Theatre, Elena Kuzina, Rachel Jett, Gare St. Lazare and (London) ComplicitÃ©.

Long time Carolina Ballet collaborator Willie Hinton of Raleigh, NC will choreography Mlima's Tale. Cynita Lew (Art) of Raleigh will serve as Production Stage Manager. Xinyuan Li (What If If Only and Air) of New York City will design the scenery. Christopher Popowich (A Map of the World) of Pittsburgh, PA will serve as Lighting Designer. Joel Soren (a great big wooly mammoth thawing from the ice) of Raleigh, NC will be Technical Director and design the props. The costumer will be Calypso Michelet of New York City and the sound will be designed by Emma Hasselback (Girls & Boys), also of New York City. Meredith Riggan of Durham will be scenic charger and Barry Jaked (The Life of Galileo) of Wake Forest, NC will be the Master Electrician.