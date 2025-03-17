MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Jerome Davis. Merrily We Roll Along will run April 10 – April 27, 2025, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+) or $20 (students, teachers, active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. Sunday, April 13th at 2 pm is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.



About Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along, written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, is told in reverse chronological order and depicts the story of a successful and wealthy composer by the name of Franklin Shepard. Depicting Franklin and his two old friends, Mary and Charley, with their changing relationships and lives over the course of twenty years. It raises the question of what we are willing to sacrifice for money and notoriety and emphasizes the importance of family and friendship.



About Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) was one of the most prolific and beloved composers of the 20th century and is credited with reinventing the American musical. His musicals frequently tackled unexpected themes and addressed darker elements of the human experience than many musicals choose to highlight. Sondheim began his career as a lyricist for the musicals West Side Story and Gypsy. Later in his career, he went on to write both music and lyrics for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and Assassins. Over the course of his illustrious career, Sondheim won eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize, among other awards. Many of his works have been adapted into films, and his final work for the stage, Here We Are, made its Off-Broadway premiere in 2023, two years after his death at the age of 91.

