Joe Mantegna Narrates New Documentary PTSD: THE INVISIBLE ENEMY

Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna, best known for his role in the hit TV crime series Criminal Minds, is lending his voice as narrator for the new documentary PTSD: The Invisible Enemy. The 60-minute film, which examines the devastating effects of post-traumatic stress on veterans of the Global War on Terror, will premiere on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the Garner Performing Arts Center in Garner, NC. Admission is free.

The documentary sheds light on the silent battle many veterans face. More than 30,000 GWOT veterans have died by suicide—four times the number of U.S. service members killed in combat during the war. Vietnam veterans, now in their late 60s and older, are also experiencing a surge in suicides.

“We discuss the statistics, but this film is ultimately about help and hope,” said producer Tim Stevens of Show N Tell Ministries. “Many of our veterans feel there is no way forward, but we want to show them that help is available, and there is hope.”

Mantegna, a dedicated advocate for veterans, has hosted the nationally televised National Memorial Day Concert since 2006. His career includes a Tony Award for his performance as Richard Roma in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross. He has starred in acclaimed films such as House of Games, Searching for Bobby Fischer, and The Godfather Part III, as well as earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Dean Martin in The Rat Pack. Television audiences also know him for his roles in Joan of Arcadia, The Last Don, and The Starter Wife. Additionally, he has voiced the beloved character Fat Tony on The Simpsons for over 30 years.

PTSD: The Invisible Enemy was produced by Show N Tell Ministries in collaboration with Chuck Fishbein of Crazy Duck Productions. Their previous documentaries, including The Wall That Heals and Home, with Honor, have won national awards and aired on PBS North Carolina and local commercial stations.

