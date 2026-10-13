Interview: Director Telly Leung On DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh presents DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s irreverent comedic spin on the classic horror story, this October just in time for Halloween. Starring Nick Adams as Dracula, the production features a versatile ensemble of five actors who play every role in the story, and will transform the Theatre Raleigh lobby into The BITE ME Bar, an immersive pre-show experience with interactive games and prizes.

Directing the production is Telly Leung, a Chinese-American performer, recording artist, director, and producer best known for his Broadway performances in ALADDIN, IN TRANSIT, ALLEGIANCE, RENT, PACIFIC OVERTURES, and FLOWER DRUM SONG. Television audiences know him from recurring roles on WARRIOR and GLEE. Leung returns to Theatre Raleigh after directing YELLOW FACE there in 2022, and his other directing credits include TITANIC at Carnegie Mellon University and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GODSPELL at the University of Michigan.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Leung about what drew him to the show, his longtime friendships with Nick Adams and Theatre Raleigh founder Lauren Kennedy Brady, and why laughter may be the best weapon we have right now.

What drew you to DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS and made you want to direct this particular production?

I was lucky enough to see the opening night of the original production, off Broadway. I laughed my head off! Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen created something irreverent, hysterical, and cheeky. It was a great night out, and an absolute blast. I am very excited that this title is making its way into theaters all around the world. I want our production of DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to be a most silly, sexy, spooky night out in the Raleigh/Durham area.

What excites you most about returning to Theatre Raleigh after directing YELLOW FACE there in 2022?

I love coming back to Theatre Raleigh because of the incredible people that make this theatre tick, on a day-to-day basis. Founder and Executive Director Lauren Brady and I first met in 2000, when we were both performing in the world premiere of WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Muny together. 22 years later, she reached out and said she wanted to include YELLOW FACE in her season at TR, and wanted me to direct it. This was before YELLOW FACE had its splashy Roundabout production on Broadway, and it was not a play that was frequently produced regionally. She explained to me how passionate she was about bringing this comedy about the Asian-American experience to her audiences, and I enthusiastically said “yes.” She is an incredible arts leader, and she and Eric Woodall (artistic director) make an incredible team. They have a fantastic tech staff, led by production manager Chris Bernier, and their company manager, Ashley Allen, is on top of everything. The entire Theatre Raleigh team is incredible. It’s a joy to make theatre here.

What tone are you hoping to strike with this comedic take on such a classic horror story?

I keep going back to the 3 S’s when I talk about this show: SILLY, SPOOKY, SEXY. We all know the story of DRACULA. What Gordon and Steve have done is comedically play on everything we know. The script is hysterical... and SILLY. It’s being presented in the month of October, just in time for Halloween, so we hope to get everyone in a SPOOKY mood. And, nothing is more SEXY than talent, and it doesn’t get sexier (and more talented) than Nick Adams as Dracula, leading this phenomenal cast of five versatile actors as they play every role in the story! Because the ensemble is only five actors, they are each giving a tour-de-force performance. SILLY. SPOOKY. SEXY.

How do you plan to put your own stamp on DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to distinguish it from other productions audiences may have seen?

As a director, I am first and foremost beholden to the author. Luckily, in this instance, one of the authors, Gordon Greenberg, is a friend and former collaborator. He directed me in the premiere of WEDDING BANQUET - THE MUSICAL in Taiwan. His original direction of DRACULA off Broadway is brilliant. There is a pace to the comedy that keeps everyone on their toes, performers and the audience, and I think this front-footed approach is something I’m going to lovingly steal from him. He and Steve have been so helpful and accessible when it came to questions about the script, and I hope that they enjoy our production at Theatre Raleigh.

Having spent a year of my life as one of the six actors originating the role of The Phantom in MASQUERADE, I got a deep dive into immersive theatre and the infinite possibilities of engaging an audience in a new and intimate way. The immersive MASQUERADE experience always ends in the Lake Bar, where everyone can share a drink and talk about what they’ve just experienced. I talked to Artistic Director Eric Woodall about what kind of similar engagement we can accomplish at Theatre Raleigh, and we are going to transform the lobby of Theatre Raleigh into The BITE ME Bar for some pre-show fun. It will be a scenic and sonic extension of our set, and get the audience in a SPOOKY and SEXY mood. With every drink they purchase, a patron will have the opportunity to engage with our ensemble cast and play some fun and SILLY interactive games for a chance to win some special prizes. The BITE ME Bar is intended to get the audience appropriately lubricated for the comedy they’re about to see. The more they drink, the funnier we are! So, drink up!

What were your first conversations like with Nick Adams about this role and his approach to the character?

Nick and I have known each other a long time. We first met when I was playing Boq in WICKED in Chicago and he was in the ensemble of the first national tour of CHICAGO down the block in 2005. Since then, I’ve loved watching his career blossom... Broadway, off Broadway, television, movies. I was very impressed by his work in DRAG: THE MUSICAL, where he led the show with such command, and I think he will be a wonderful leading man in our show. Yes, he has a killer body and a commanding presence, but he also has the heart and humor that’s required for this part. We are very lucky to have him as our leading man, and I’m excited for us to dig in together and find his version of this role.

What has it been like building out the design and creative team for this production?

I’ve had a wonderful time collaborating with set designer Seth Howard on creating the world of DRACULA. The set, like the actors, has to be versatile. It’s a unit set that has to represent many locations, and there will be a few surprises in the set that we are excited to reveal. Sam Terrell is a young, up-and-coming artist who will be joining us on lights. It’ll also be great to engage with local artists Emma Holyst (costumes), Parker Gagnier (sound), and Elizabeth Newton (props). Somehow, we were lucky enough to snag in-demand Liz Printz as our hair/wig designer.

When I first spoke to Gordon about the show, he insisted that we consult Victoria Deiorio, the original sound designer, about licensing the original sound cues from the show, as they are crucial to the rhythm and the comedy of the piece. There is so much of DRACULA that feels like an old radio play, where the foley sounds are crucial to the storytelling. I am very thankful that Victoria has agreed to let us use her sound package for the show.

For The BITE ME Bar, I’ve been working closely with Lauren, Eric, and the front-of-house and marketing department to make the lobby into an extension of the show. The incredible designers I listed above will also be contributing to the pre-show experience. The BITE ME Bar is an all-hands-on-deck project, and something we are all excited to create together. Helping me piece this all together will be my associate director, Ali Evarts, who was in my 2022 cast of YELLOW FACE at Theatre Raleigh. Not only is she my associate, but she is also standing by for two of the actors as an off-stage cover. She is my “right hand” on this show, and I’m very thankful to have this incredible local artist by my side for the process.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

As Mark Twain said: “The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter.” The world can seem like a deadly serious and scary place right now. So much is going on that makes us feel further and further apart from each other. Having a night out with friends, sharing a cocktail and a few laughs with other members of your community, turning your phone off and creating fun memories with your loved ones, that is the best weapon against the doom and gloom we are experiencing. It may seem silly, but the silliness, and the joy, actually fills our cup so that we can face another day filled with new and scary challenges. Humor has a way of off-setting the rhythm of our everyday lives so that we can find a way out of our personal doom-spirals, and that’s something we all need right now.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS plays this October at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center in Raleigh, NC. For tickets and information, visit theatreraleigh.com.

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