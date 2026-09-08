DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Extends at Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh has added a third week of performances to its upcoming show, 'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,' which will now run October 21-November 8.

Each previous show in Theatre Raleigh's 2026 Main Stage season has sold out, including 'Come From Away,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame.' The expanded schedule for 'Dracula' is the result of high ticket sales for its originally planned two-week run.

'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' turns Bram Stoker's classic into a madcap romp through the world of the undead with clever wit, lightning-fast costume changes and side-splitting twists. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the show promises audiences a hilarious night out just in time for the spooky season.

Directing the production will be Telly Leung, who previously directed Theatre Raleigh's production of 'Yellow Face' in 2022. He will come to Raleigh just a few weeks after closing the world premiere of the musical 'Death Note' in London. Broadway fans know Leung from his performances in 'Masquerade,' 'Allegiance,' 'Aladdin' and many additional credits.

Nick Adams recently starred as Alexis Gillmore in the smash hit 'Drag: The Musical,' for which he won the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Musical. He starred as Cooper in the Emmy-nominated feature film 'Fire Island,' for which he received a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble Cast. He originated the role of Adam/Felicia in the Tony-winning Broadway musical 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,' which earned him an honor from the American Theater Hall of Fame, two Broadway Audience Choice Awards and an Astaire Award nomination for Best Dancer on Broadway.

Since the show is happening around Halloween, the production team will transform the theatre's lobby and cabaret lounge into the Bite Me Bar to give guests a reason to come earlier and enjoy pre-show festivities.



Photo Credit: Theatre Raleigh

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