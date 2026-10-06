Renée Fleming to Perform VOICE OF NATURE: THE ANTHROPOCENE at Carolina Performing Arts
Fleming will perform with pianist Myra Huang and lead a public voice clinic before discussing how music affects brain health with UNC neuroscientists.
Carolina Performing Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is delighted to host internationally acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming for a multi-day, cross-disciplinary visit in October, including a performance, conversation and campus engagement focused on the relationship between the arts and health.
Fleming, a five-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, is a leading national advocate for the role of the arts in health and well-being through her “Music & Mind” initiative, which explores how music affects the brain and supports quality of life.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Fleming will perform “Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene,” with pianist Myra Huang in a recital at Memorial Hall, presented by Carolina Performing Arts.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Fleming will host "Music in Action: Reneé Fleming Voice Clinic" from 3-4:30 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium. This is a free event, open to the public, where she will teach four UNC voice students in real time.
That evening at 6 p.m., Fleming will appear at Memorial Hall for a ticketed “Music & Mind” conversation presented in partnership with the UNC School of Medicine and moderated by art and culture journalist Liza Roberts. In the discussion, Fleming and UNC neuroscientists will discuss how the arts are informing cutting-edge developments and reshaping clinical practices.
Event Details
Tuesday, Oct. 13 | 7 p.m.
“Renée Fleming in Recital with Myra Huang, piano: Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene”
Location: Memorial Hall; Open to the public | Buy tickets and learn more at: https://carolinaperformingarts.org/events/voice-of-nature/
Wednesday, Oct. 14 | 3-4:30 p.m.
“Music in Action: Reneé Fleming Voice Clinic”
Location: Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall; Free event, but registration required | Register and learn more at: https://carolinaperformingarts.org/free-events/
Wednesday, Oct. 14 | 6 p.m.
“Music & Mind: A Conversation with Renée Fleming and UNC School of Medicine Faculty, Moderated by Liza Roberts, Art and Culture Journalist”
Location: Memorial Hall | Buy tickets and learn more at: https://carolinaperformingarts.org/events/musicmind/
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