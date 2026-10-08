ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS to Open at PlayMakers
Performances will begin on October 14.
PlayMakers Repertory Company at UNC-Chapel Hill will continue its 50th season October 14 with Pearl Cleage's "Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous," directed by North Carolina-based playwright and director Mike Wiley.
The comedy follows retired actress Anna Campbell as she prepares for a career-defining return to the stage, only to discover that she is being replaced by an ambitious younger performer who works in the adult entertainment industry. As the women confront questions of ownership, artistic legacy and who gets to tell a story, the play explores generational tensions, friendship and what happens when art takes on a life beyond its creator.
About “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous”
Written by acclaimed playwright and novelist Pearl Cleage, “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous” centers on Anna Campbell, a celebrated actress who left the United States decades earlier following controversy surrounding one of her performances. When she is invited back to recreate the work that defined her career, Anna sees an opportunity to reclaim her artistic legacy — until she learns a younger actress has been chosen to take her place.
The resulting confrontation brings together women at different stages of their lives and careers, raising questions about age, ambition, authorship and the ways one generation of artists makes space for the next.
The PlayMakers production is directed by Mike Wiley, a North Carolina-based actor, playwright and director known for documentary theater examining African American history and social justice. Wiley is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumnus whose previous work with PlayMakers includes “The Parchman Hour,” “Blood Done Sign My Name,” “Leaving Eden” and “The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones.”
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