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MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, HADESTOWN and More Set for Upcoming DPAC Performances

The Durham venue's upcoming lineup also includes Ali Wong, Bianca Del Rio, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more.

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MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, HADESTOWN and More Set for Upcoming DPAC Performances

DPAC in Durham, North Carolina, has announced upcoming performances and new additions to its entertainment lineup, including the Tony Award-winning musicals MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and HADESTOWN, along with concerts and comedy performances.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will take the stage October 13–18 as part of the new Broadway at DPAC season. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the production follows a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and the possibility of love.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (PARADE), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING explores what it means to be human through a story about two robots who discover an unexpected connection.

The venue's upcoming Broadway lineup also includes HADESTOWN, which will play March 5–7.

Additional newly announced performances include comedian Bianca Del Rio on March 11 and Earth, Wind & Fire on May 1. Due to demand, a second performance has been added for comedian Ali Wong, who will now appear February 12 and 13.

DPAC's October programming continues with the Good Moon Festival, featuring Tyler Childers with aja monet on October 9 and Sylvan Esso with Silvana Estrada on October 10. Comedian Adrián Uribe will follow on October 11.

Upcoming Performances at DPAC

October 9–10, 2026 – Good Moon Festival

  • October 9: Tyler Childers with aja monet

  • October 10: Sylvan Esso with Silvana Estrada

October 11, 2026 – Adrián Uribe

October 13–18, 2026 – MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, makes its DPAC engagement as part of the Broadway at DPAC season.

Newly Announced Performances

February 12–13, 2027 – Ali Wong

A second performance has been added due to demand.

March 5–7, 2027 – HADESTOWN

The Tony Award-winning musical comes to DPAC for a limited engagement.

March 11, 2027 – Bianca Del Rio

May 1, 2027 – Earth, Wind & Fire

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