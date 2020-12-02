Debra Messing To Headline PlayMakers Benefit Reading of LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

PlayMakers Repertory Company will present a star-studded virtual benefit on Sunday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The live streamed reading of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's "Love, Loss and What I Wore" will feature Debra Messing ("Will & Grace"), Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and Camryn Manheim ("The Practice") alongside members of PlayMakers' resident acting company.

The intimate collection of funny and poignant stories about clothing, accessories and women's endlessly entertaining relationship to them will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch and designed by Kiana Vincenty with ViDCo, a new virtual design company led by award-winning multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi. The event is part of the Keep PlayMakers Playing campaign to raise critical funds for one of the region's preeminent and beloved cultural institutions. Proceeds will go towards PlayMakers ongoing operations, including the 20/21 Season, education, and community engagement programs.

"Over the past few months, I have been asked, often, what the future of live theatre will be," said Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers' Producing Artistic Director. "Oh, for a crystal ball! I do know that artists in our theatre, and all around the country, all incredibly resilient, dedicated, and yes, essential members of their communities, need our support right now. I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the support of actors like Marin Hinkle, Camryn Manheim, Debra Messing, and the members of our resident acting Company, for donating their time and talents to help PlayMakers raise much-needed funds that will help ensure that we can take care of our artists and staff and remain a vital part of the community now and into the future."

"When Vivienne asked me to be a part of this benefit reading, of course I had to say an emphatic yes. And Nora and Delia Ephron's 'Love, Loss and What I Wore' is such a treat and a welcome distraction to work on at this time," said award-winning actor Debra Messing. "I've been fortunate to work on some amazing television and film sets, but live theatre holds a special magic for me. So, I am thrilled to reunite with my old friends Camryn, Marin and Viv on this live-streamed theatrical event, but I'm most especially moved to be able to help keep PlayMakers-a treasured regional theatre-playing."

"Love, Loss and What I Wore," written by Delia Ephron and Nora Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, will stream live on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets start at $25. for more information, visit www.playmakersrep.org

"Love, Loss and What I Wore" features Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Two and a Half Men) Camryn Manheim ("The Practice," "Stumptown") and Debra Messing ("Will & Grace," "SMASH") making their PlayMakers debut. Also featuring Julia Gibson ("Ragtime," "Love Alone"), Kathryn Hunter-Williams ("Everybody," "Dot"), Tia James ("Julius Caesar," "Native Son"), and Sarita Ocón ("Life of Galileo," "Leaving Eden").

The Creative Team of "Love, Loss and What I Wore" includes: Vivienne Benesch (Director), Kiara Vincenty (Virtual Media Designer), Brandon Reed (Sound Designer), Charles K. Bayang (Stage Manager), and Elizabeth Ray (Stage Manager).

