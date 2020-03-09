DPAC Announces Digital Rush Lottery For LES MISERABLES

Beginning March 9th at 9:00 AM, a digital rush lottery will take place for LES MISERABLES. One of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history returns to DPAC from March 10 - 15, 2020, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.

A limited number of $35 seats will be available via an online lottery to select performances. The lottery will happen online only the day prior to each designated performance. Please Note: Locations vary per performance. In some cases, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, in most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/les-miserables-1 and select the lottery entry page.

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend. Registration for all available performances begins at 9:00 AM the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2:00 PM.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, guests can pick up tickets at DPAC no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Guests must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Digital lottery tickets are for single seats and pairs. Tickets are non-transferable, and seats may not be located together. All lottery prices include taxes and facility fees. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

About LES MISERABLES

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISERABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISERABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.





