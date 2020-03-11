Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Cape Fear Regional Theatre (CFRT) presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," a play based on the best-selling novel of the same title.

When fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone finds his neighbor's dog dead in the front yard, he makes it his mission to figure out who did it. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at math; however, he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. After suspicion is put onto himhe becomes a suspect in the death of the dog, Christopher begins his journey that leads to life-changing discoveries about his own family. The show production won 5 Tony Awards in 2015 including Best Play and was described by Vogue as "a testament to the singular power of theater."

This show production is directed by CFRT Artistic Director Mary Catherine Burke and stars Robert Newman as Ed Boone, Christopher's father. Newman is known for his 28-year run as Josh Lewis on NBC's "Guiding Light" and is returning to CFRT after playing Daddy Warbucks in last season's hit "Annie." Dante' Jeanfelix is playing Christopher Boone. Other CFRT favorites returning to the stage for this production including Becca Vourvoulas ("Peter & The Starcatcher", "Annie", "Shrek") as Mrs. Shears, Jessica Giannone ("The Cake") as Siobhan, Kathy Day ("Memphis") as Mrs. Alexander, and Tyanna West ("Shrek") as Judy. Rounding out the cast are Patrick Osteen, Dax Valdes, and Mark Filiaci.

The creative team includes choreography by KC Castellano who returns to CFRT after assisting Tyce Diorio on 2018's world premiere of "Music City." Burke and Castellano also recently collaborated on Nickelodeon's national tour "Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music." Designers include Howard C. Jones (Scenic), Mari Taylor (Costumes), Andrew Garvis (Lighting/Video), and Jon Fredette (Sound).

CFRT hosts several free events that audience members can attend before the performances on opening weekend. There will be a complimentary beer/wine tasting on Thursday, April 9th , and Tea & Trivia on Friday, April 10th. Both of those events take place in the lobby from 6:45-7:15pm. There is an Opening Night Reception following the performance on Saturday, April 11th which features catering from Napkins. There will also be an Easter Brunch from 1:15-1:45pm on Sunday, April 12 before the matinee.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" has previews on Thursday, April 9th , and Friday, April 10th , where tickets are only $15, and opens Saturday, April 11th , at 7:30pm. The performance schedule is Wednesday thoughthrough Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm (with a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, April 25th,) and 2:00pm on Sundays. Tickets are range $20-25$. As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers Military Discounts for all performances and hosts Military Appreciation Nights (April 15th). CFRT will host a Teacher Appreciation Night where all educators receive a 25% discount on tickets on Friday, April 17th. The show runs through April 26. For tickets and information visit: cfrt.org or call the box office at 910.323.4233.





