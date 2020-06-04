Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season; THE COLOR PURPLE, THE WIZARD OF OZ, and More!

Cape Fear Regional Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season!

According to The Fayetteville Observer, the season will include Lady Day, The Wizard of Oz, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Clue, and The Color Purple.

″'The Color Purple' is a blockbuster hit celebrating one woman's triumph over unfathomable adversity," said Mary Kate Burke, artistic director of the theater. "She builds a better future for herself through entrepreneurship and the support of her community, and I can think of no better message to look forward to."

Due to the current health crisis, official dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming productions.

CFRT is offering a new "flex" season ticket package for the upcoming season, which will allow patrons to purchase four or more tickets to be used however they like: spread out over the season or to share with friends.

Read more on The Fayetteville Observer.


