COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY Comes to The Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts in September

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is ready to hit the road! Today Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment announced the next leg of a massive 65+ city, North American tour with a stop in Raleigh at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on September 17. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10am. Tickets are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, and 1-800-982-2787.

Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying "The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!" and "So much fun for the kids and even the adults!" The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, "My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in."

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.

"We're so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country," said Michael Cohl. "The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child."

"If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained," said producer Glenn Osher.

CoComelon has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Show.' As the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates billions of monthly views and has over 139 million subscribers.

CoComelon Live is produced and promoted globally by EMC Presents. The North American tour is presented in association with Premier Productions and S2BN Entertainment.