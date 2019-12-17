Burning Coal Theatre Presents Pulitzer Prize Winner TALLEY'S FOLLY

Burning Coal Theatre Company is proud to present Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson, a story about how, despite all odds, love can bring the most unlikely people together.

Talley's Folly, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1980, introduces us to Matt Friedman and Sally Talley, who come together, for better or for worse, in a gazebo on a riverbank in Missouri in 1944, a year after they first met. The play focuses on the human longing to be known, people's natural fear of vulnerability, and how the things we think will make people push us away are what can actually bring us closer together. Talley's Folly is the second in a cycle of plays about the Talley family, in between Talley and Son and Fifth of July.

Lanford Wilson is an American playwright and a pioneer of the Off-Off-Broadway and regional theatre movements. He regularly was produced at Caffe Cino and La Mama Experimental Theatre Club Off-Off-Broadway and helped found the Circle Theatre (later Circle Repertory Company), which he remained involved with until it closed in 1996. Some of his best-known works outside of his works on the Talley family include The Hot I Baltimore, Burn This, Lemon Sky, Balm in Gilead, The Rimers of Eldritch and The Mound Builders.

Talley's Folly reunites the core creative team from Burning Coal's 2016 production of Skylight by David Hare, including director John Gulley and actors Jerome Davis and Emily Rieder.

The creative team includes Matthew Adelson as the lighting designer, Rebecca Bossen as the dialect coach, Juan Isler as the sound designer, Danielle James as the properties designer, Neena Rai as the costume designer, Meredith Riggan as the lead scenic artist, Katie Beazley as the assistant director, and Carry Vaughan as the house manager. This team will be supported by Barry Jaked as the Master Electrician and Greg Osbeck as the Technical Director. The stage management team includes John Capetanos and Courtney Pisano.

Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.





