Burning Coal Theatre Company Reveals Lineup For WHAT TIL YOU SEE THIS! 2023

Burning Coal Theatre Company presents Wait Til You See This! 2023, its Second Stage Series of collaborations with rising young companies and artists. This year's collaborators include Equity Actor Susan Gross (Ruby written and starring Susan Gross), Switchyard Theatre (Or, by Liz Duffy Adams) and Pure Life Theatre (The Face of Emmett Till by Mamie Till Mobley and David Barr III). The three plays will run in repertory, June 7 - 25, 2023 at Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. For additional information, visit us at Click Here or call 919.834.4001.

Ruby by Susan Gross performs Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th at 7:30 pm, Saturday June 10th at 5 pm, Saturday June 17th at 5 pm, and Sunday June 18th at 2 pm and 6 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Click Here.

The Face of Emmett Till by Mamie Till Mobley and David Barr III will perform Friday June 9 at 7:30 pm, Sunday June 11 at 2pm and 6pm, Wednesday June 14 at 7:30 pm, Thursday June 15 at 7:30 pm, Saturday June 17 at 7:30 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets range from $25.50-$30 and are available for purchase at Click Here .

Or, by Liz Duffy Adams performs Saturday June 10th at 2pm, Friday June 16th at 7:30pm, Saturday June 17th at 2pm, Friday June 23 at 7:30pm, Saturday June 24 at 7:30pm, and Sunday June 25 at 2pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets range from $10-$25 and can be purchased at Click Here .




Recommended For You