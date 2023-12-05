BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards December 5th Standings; DISASTER! Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Faythe Kelly - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 17%

Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 10%

Lisette Glodowski - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Candi Boyd - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Charlie Sutton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Freddie Lee Heath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 5%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Gavan Pamer - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 4%

Patrick O'Neil - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Freddie-Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Brian K. Westbrook & Aya Wallace - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour, Amy Pridgen - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour - FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Christopher Betts - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mikaila Adams - WILLA WONKA - Orange Community Players 2%

Peggy Taphorn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 1%

Susan Hill - FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Tracy Bersley - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Willie Hinton - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Monet Noelle Marshall - MOTHERWORLD - NorthStar Church of the Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malissa Borden - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Heather Leonard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

Tina Vance - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

Cary Worthy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Emilio Vega Jiordano - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Mark Hopper - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Moon-abasi Obong - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Tracey Iliffe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Lisa Hess - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Lynda Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Kishara McKnight - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

LeGrande Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in The Park 3%

Gray Nico - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Kishara McKnight - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Yvonne Anderson - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Lilak Hanna - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Jenny Mitchell - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Heather Leonard and Jeannie Proctor - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Kim Brown - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Yvonne Anderson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Persephone Adams - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Rin Sanfilippo - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

McKay Coble - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Marie Iatauro - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 16%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 9%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 8%

THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 4%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 10%

Marc de la Concha - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Tim Seib - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Tamra Kress - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

Matt Bogart - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 6%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Nancy Rich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 4%

Kendrix Singletary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Jo Ellen Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Nancy Rich - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Eric Woodall - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Freddie-Lee Heath - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 2%

Brian K. Westbrook - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Gavan Pamer - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Laura Bess Jernigan, Lormarev Jones - CINDERELLA - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%

Amy Pridgen & Jess Barbour - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 9%

Bonnie Webster - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

Laura Josepher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Keriann Croy - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

John Collier - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Sean A. Brosnahan - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Amelia Lumpkin - ONA - Odyssey Stage 4%

Ira David Wood IV - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 4%

Mark Armstrong - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Yamila Monge - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Jennifer Matthews - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Jeanne Koonce - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

Merilee Nixon - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Dustin Britt - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

David Caldwell - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Michael Berry - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Gus Allen - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

Kathryn Hunter-Williams - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Patrick Holt - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 2%

Terra Hodge - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Amelia Lumpkin - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Natasha Jackson - DOT - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

ONA - Odyssey Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Al Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

CJ Barnwell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

CJ Barnwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Cana Yao - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Cian Desmond - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Al Soulier - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Valentina Moya - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Cory Arnold - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Chrissie Munch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Eric Scot Voecks - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Cory Arnold - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

David Castaneda - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Darby Madewell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Charlie Morrison - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

David Boss - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Mike Winkelman - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Samuel Rushen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Thomas Mauney - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

David Castaneda - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

Tyler Micoleau - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Ken and the Barracudas - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Brian Whitted - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Joanna Li - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Blake Moran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Joanna Li - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Kailey Rockwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Mark Hopper - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Adam Troy Griffiths - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Diane Petteway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Katherine Anderson - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Philip Guadagno - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Edward G. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Christie Chiles Twillie - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Ilana Atkins - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Michael Santangelo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Edward G. Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Diane Petteway - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 1%

Tony Mendez - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Peter Vitale - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%



Best Musical

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 4%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 1%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 10%

GIAN RAFFAELE DICOSTANZO - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Eva Jade Halford - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Callie Tisdale - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Ella Frederickson - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Victoria Huggins - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Isabel Iatauro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Scooter Mistretta - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Aisha Jackson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Josh Franklin - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Chad Barnes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Brady Bowman - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Felicity Mundy - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Shelby Barros - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreFEST 2%

Joshua Johnson - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Willy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Jamie Gorski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 2%

Madison Cane - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Elizabeth Rose Manla - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Susan Shank - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Dylan Renken - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kara Lindsay - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Melrose Johnson - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%

Rob Marnell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

Aaron Summey - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Marc de la Concha - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Christine Rogers - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Lilly Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Andy Kielty - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Stephanie Dawson - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

JayAnn Gupton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Noah Pieper - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Noah Daulton - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Reese Chavis - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Shubhangi Kuchibhotla - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Aaron Tyler Boles - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Isaac Barstow - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Ira David Wood IV - INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 2%

Charlie Turner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Morgan McFalls - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Monica Hoh - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Gilly Conklin - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Benaiah Adesoji - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Laura J. Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Chase Frederick - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Jeff Ronan - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 11%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 9%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 4%

NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 4%

EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 1%

SILENT SKY - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 56%

DON GIOVANNI - North Carolina Opera 24%

YEOMEN OF THE GUARD - Durham Savoyards 17%

AUTONOMY - Paradox Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Sanfilippo - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Todd Houseknecht - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Robin Vest - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Emily Sanfilippo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Chris Bernier - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Robby Wilkins with Cole Wilkins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 4%

Becca and Curtis Teague - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Charles Glenn Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Bill Yates - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Jeff Nugent - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Emily Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Sage Amthor Twiss - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Timothy R Mackabee - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Becky Podlogar - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

John Paul Middlesworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Jerry Sipp - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Mark Pirolo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

James Vollers - YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Durham Savoyards, Ltd 2%

Xinuan Li - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%

Aaron Moore - BLACK GIRL IN SUMMER SURROUNDED BY BUTTERFLIES - Agape Theatre Project 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

Waylon Ferrell - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 7%

Todd Houseknecht - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Carl “C.J.” Whitaker - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Amathea Mistretta - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Jos Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Wil Coulbourn - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Brian Hunt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 4%

Patrick Holt - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Alex Riggs - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Eric Alexander Collins - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Todd Houseknecht - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Michael Anthony Betts - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Todd Houseknecht - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%

Valentina Cordoba - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Eric Alexander Collins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Derek A. Graham - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Brennan Reilly - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Thomas Matrejek - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Jennifer Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Caleb Rivera - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Rory Max Kaplan - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Andy Kielty - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Kathy Collier - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Juan Isler - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Katherine Pearce - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Ben Hicks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Shelby Barros - FIDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 3%

Kelly Felthous - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Jennifer Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Casey Wortham - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Erica Harris - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Kate McMillan - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Peggy Taphorn - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Cameron Lewis - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Blaire Thompson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mary Kathryn Walston - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Dana Marks - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Jasmine Michelle Smith - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Miles Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Josh Glasscock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

David Henderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 1%

Joshua Walker - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Amber Dawn French - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Carol Hardman - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 5%

Chase Whitehurst - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Kelly Durfey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Kat Cupp - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Chelsea Ward - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Isabelle Rose Moore - ONA - Odyssey Stage 3%

Tyler Adams - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Carmen Deese - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - ALL THE WAY - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Hayden Sullivan - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Chad Barnes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Evit Emerson - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Brandonn Odom - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Cerina E Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Bridget Patterson - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Stone Notchey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Nathan Sebens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Joyce Borum - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Meadow Nguy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Sanjana Taskar - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Nicholas Taylor - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 2%

India Williams - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 19%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 18%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 12%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre In The Park 4%

MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Seed Art Share 3%

THE SURPRISING STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 3%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

