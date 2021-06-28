BWW Review: Burning Coal Theatre Company's GIRLS AND BOYS

Loosely based on Euripides' Medea, Girls and Boys tells the harrowing tale of a young upwardly mobile lady who is a business woman, a wife, and a mother of two young children. In short, she has it all. But can she keep it? This one-woman play written by Dennis Kelly originally premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in London on February 8th, 2018 with Carey Mulligan in the starring role.

With Burning Coal Theatre Company's production, under the direction of Ana Radulescu, she has a sofa placed in between a couple of small tables behind a wooden coffee table sitting on a rectangular carpet. That image alone suggests that the whole play is taking place in a living room. Although despite our main character interacting with other people throughout the show, she is the only one who is visible on stage from beginning to end.

As the main character who is only credited as 'Woman', actress Lily Nelson offers a strong and spunky personality in her performance. She also gets to display a variety of different emotions throughout the play. We the audience may not get to see the other characters who are mentioned, but Nelson does a great job of giving us the idea of who she is supposed to be interacting with.

At around one hour and thirty minutes long, Dennis Kelly's play provides quite a bit of themes to talk about. From love to marriage to parenting to memory. Each of which, I think audiences should easily find aspects to relate to in their own lives.

