Ali Siddiq's I GOT A STORY TO TELL TOUR is Coming To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March

The star will be in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on March 30, 2024.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Stand-up comedian, Ali Siddiq, has announced 47 dates to his, “I Got A Story To Tell” Tour. The star will be in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on March 30, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10am and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.

About Ali Siddiq

Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali's unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials… THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 10 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of the last year. On June 4, 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT 2: LOSS, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, on YouTube which already has over 3 million views to date. 

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 13 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. 

Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC's BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK'D for Quibi. 

Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, 85 South, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Pour Minds and many others.   

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to five resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, NC Theatre, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit outbackpresents.com.




