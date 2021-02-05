Česká republika Presents ZOO MOTEL

Director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites spectators to a mysterious and playful "Zoo Motel", an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the "here and now". Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into the homes of the participants in collaboration with the designer and artist, Steven Dufala.

Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America.

Phillips and Dufala have transformed Phillips' studio into a magical motel room where time stops, mysterious and illuminating stories emerge from across the globe and analog objects take on their own potent meaning. New York magician Steve Cuiffo has invented a series of interactive magic and illusions for this wholly unique evening of adventurous theatre about lost souls of the past, our global new reality and the possibilities for the future. Spectators, or motel guests, will receive printable room keys and need to prepare a deck of playing cards.

Zoo Motel is performed in English.

Learn more at https://www.expats.cz/entertainment/event/zoo-motel-zpwwj/6718033.