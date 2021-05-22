Stamic Quartet Will Perform at Euroart Prague Festival in June
The group will perform works by J. Haydn, M. Kubička and J. Brahms.
The award-winning Stamic Quartet and guests will perform works by J. Haydn, M. Kubička and J. Brahms. The performance takes place on June 8, 2021.
Program:
- Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74, No.3
- Miroslav Kubička: Interviews for String Quintet
- Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G major, Op.36, No.2
Performing:
Stamic Quartet:
Jindřich Pazdera - violin
Josef Kekula - violin
Jan Pěruška - viola
Petr Hejný - violoncello
The Stamic Quartet was founded in 1985. They focus on string quartets of Czech and foreign composers as well as other works of chamber music in cooperation with other famous musicians.
Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/1114267-stamic-quartet/2021-06-08-19-30/.