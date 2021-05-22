Stamic Quartet Will Perform at Euroart Prague Festival in June

The award-winning Stamic Quartet and guests will perform works by J. Haydn, M. Kubička and J. Brahms. The performance takes place on June 8, 2021.

Program:

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74, No.3

Miroslav Kubička: Interviews for String Quintet

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G major, Op.36, No.2

Performing:

Stamic Quartet:

Jindřich Pazdera - violin

Josef Kekula - violin

Jan Pěruška - viola

Petr Hejný - violoncello

The Stamic Quartet was founded in 1985. They focus on string quartets of Czech and foreign composers as well as other works of chamber music in cooperation with other famous musicians.

Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/1114267-stamic-quartet/2021-06-08-19-30/.