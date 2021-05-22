Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stamic Quartet Will Perform at Euroart Prague Festival in June

The group will perform works by J. Haydn, M. Kubička and J. Brahms.

May. 22, 2021  
Stamic Quartet Will Perform at Euroart Prague Festival in June

The award-winning Stamic Quartet and guests will perform works by J. Haydn, M. Kubička and J. Brahms. The performance takes place on June 8, 2021.

Program:

  • Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74, No.3
  • Miroslav Kubička: Interviews for String Quintet
  • Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G major, Op.36, No.2

Performing:

Stamic Quartet:
Jindřich Pazdera - violin
Josef Kekula - violin
Jan Pěruška - viola
Petr Hejný - violoncello

The Stamic Quartet was founded in 1985. They focus on string quartets of Czech and foreign composers as well as other works of chamber music in cooperation with other famous musicians.

Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/1114267-stamic-quartet/2021-06-08-19-30/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More Prague Stories
Brejlando Brings Take-Away Theatre to Prague Photo

Brejlando Brings 'Take-Away' Theatre to Prague

Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Photo

Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Week

The Czech Philharmonic and Kirill Gerstein Perform a Concert This Week in Rudolfinum Dvora Photo

The Czech Philharmonic and Kirill Gerstein Perform a Concert This Week in Rudolfinum Dvorak Hall

MANI(E)FEST – LITERATURA is Presented by Palác Akropolis Today Photo

MANI(E)FEST – LITERATURA is Presented by Palác Akropolis Today


More Hot Stories For You

  • Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival Kicks Off Next Week
  • Egypt's Theater Art House Will Host 10 Performances During Eid al-Fitr Holidays
  • Barista Offers New All-Star Album OPEN SESAME VOL. 1: HER DRESS
  • Patrick Hahn Named Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Borusan İstanbul Philharmonic Orchestra