ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Prague Shakespeare Company This Month

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Prague Shakespeare Company in association with Letní shakespearovské slavnosti presents Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, directed by Guy Roberts, performed in English with Czech surtitle translation.

Experience the agony and ecstasy of true love with Romeo and Juliet on 19 August at HAMU from Prague Shakespeare Company and Letní shakespearovské slavnosti.

Directed by PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts with Original Compositions from Patrick Neil Doyle, Costume Designs by Eva Bellefueille and Paulina Kostov, Lighting by Přemysl Janda, Fight and Intimacy Direction by Leraldo Anzaldua and Samantha Kaufman, and starring Taylor Napier as Romeo and Jessica Boone as Juliet with Gregory Gudgeon as Friar Laurence, Lindsay Taylor as the Nurse, Peter Hosking as Lord Capulet, Jennifer Le Blanc as Lady Capulet, Josh Morrison as Paris, Judith Georgi as Benvolio, Elissa Levitt as Tybalt and Guy Roberts as Mercutio joined by other PSC favorites Bob Boudreaux, Robert Orr, Patrick Bentley, Olena Zavgorodnya, Sofia Mayorga, Alex Nunez-Sindelar, Františka Brzobohatá, Genevieve Gionet, Renne Lamari, and Marc Cram.

This production is sponsored in part by The Shakespeare Fund of Theater League of Kansas City and the Shakespeare Theatre Association.




