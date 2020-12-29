Estates Theatre Presents LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Narodni divadlo will present Le Nozze Di Figaro at the Estates Theatre in Prague. Performances run December 29, 2020-March 13, 2021.

Along with Mozart's inspired music, Beaumarchais's brilliant play, which served as the basis for Lorenzo da Ponte's no less fabulous libretto, featuring splendidly portrayed characters, replete with entanglements, disguises and humorous situations, is the reason why Le nozze di Figaro has never ceased to enchant audiences and performers alike.

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/le-nozze-di-figaro-1520144.

There is just one still operational theatre in the world at which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart personally conducted performances of his operas: the Estate Theatre in Prague, on whose stage Mozart's music has been played ever since 1783, when it presented the opera Die Entführung aus dem Serail. In the wake of the resounding success with which his Le nozze di Figaro met in Prague three years later, the composer paid his first visit to the city in January 1787 so as to give the world premiere of his and to conduct a production of an opera, which earned the audience's immense enthusiasm and resulted in his being commissioned to create another opera.

Magdalena Švecová is the very first woman in the history of The National Theatre to direct a production of Le nozze di Figaro, thus presenting a female view of the forms and transformations of love, infidelity and jealousy, in what will be the 20th staging of the title by The National Theatre Opera.