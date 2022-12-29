CUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

The visual composition draws upon the motif of the "cube", in all kinds of possible variants that surround us. Owing to its structure and the potentialities provided by 3D visualisation, the Rubik's Cube will represent one of the main motifs. By means of a very simple basic scenography and detailed, accurately focused projection, it is possible to markedly change its perspective, movement and surface, thus affecting the overall space, dynamism and time. A modern and precise choreography enhances the film illusion and, vice versa, the film illusion supports the performer's movement on the stage.

In 2017, Cube was presented at the festival Theatre World Brno, in 2018 international theatre festival Without Borders in Český Těšín/Czeski Cieszyn and in June 2019 at the international festival BABEL FAST in Romania, Targoviste, where the performance won the price for the Best Show of the festival.

Suitable for audience from 12 years.