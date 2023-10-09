BEYOND VIBRATIONS is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 9 June 2024.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

BEYOND VIBRATIONS is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Beyond Vibrations comes to The National Theatre in Prague this month. Performances run through 9 June 2024.

A triple bill made up of works by distinguished contemporary choreographers. Bringing to bear modern movement vocabulary, all three pieces seek singular aesthetics, feature distinct creative refinement and profound metaphoric message, yet are also characterised by vibrating “instruments” – dancing bodies and sonorous strings. Krzysztof Pastor, Hans van Manen and Marco Goecke set their vibrant choreographies to the vibrant music of Alfred Schnittke, Henryk Górecki, Benjamin Britten and Gustav Mahler. This will be the very first time that Czech National Ballet dancers and audience will encounter pieces by Pastor and Goecke.




