Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021

Ticket carriers for cancelled sessions can request a refund of their value starting January 19th and February 10th.

Jan. 22, 2021  

In the face of the announcement of the renewal of the State of Emergency on January 15, the Inatel Trinity Theater was forced to suspend its activity during this period.

With regard to the Miguel Rovisco Award - New Theatrical Texts, the Trinidad theatre extended the deadline for delivering texts until February 28

Changing dates may take place in other scheduled shows for the INATEL Trinity Theater, so the company recommends consultation of its website whenever possible.

For further questions or clarifications, email bilheteira.trindade@inatel.pt.



