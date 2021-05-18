BEETHOVEN AND ITS TIME Will Be Performed at Teatro Das Figuras This Week

On Thursday 20 May 2021, Beethoven and its Time will be performed at Teatro Das Figuras.

For the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), this project, focusing on instrumental chamber music, features this composer with other famous musicians of the time with whom he reveals affinities, as is the case of João Domingos Bomtempo (1775-1842), Portuguese composer, pianist and pedagogue. In addition, a challenge was launched to 2 contemporary Portuguese composers to create works that express their musical relationship with Beethoven.

Large-scale chamber music but maintaining all its intimacy and colloquiality to share in your winter evening.

Performers:

Taíssa Poliakova - Piano

Katharine Rawdon - Flute

Bethany Akers - Oboe

Paulo Gaspar - Clarinet

Luís Vieira - Horn

Franz-Juergen Dorsam - Bassoon

Program:

BEETHOVEN, Ludwig van

[Bonn, 1770 - Vienna, 1827] 25 '

Quintet in Mib M, op.16

DERRIÇA, Tiago

[Lisbon, 1986] 18 '

Triptych

BEETHOVEN, Ludwig van

[Bonn, 1770 - Vienna, 1827] 25 '

BOMTEMPO, João Domingos

[Lisbon, 1775 - 1842] 30 '

Duration: 90 minutes

Age: 6 years and up

Price: € 5.00

Production: Teatro das Figuras and Musicamera, Lda.

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/54793/beethoven-e-a-sua-epoca.aspx.