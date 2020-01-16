Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater
Best Actor in a Play
Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright
Best Actress in a Musical
Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage
Best Actress in a Play
Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Choreography
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage
Best Costume Design
Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Director of a Musical
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage
Best Director of a Play
Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Lighting Design
Gabriel Costales - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Musical
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater
Best Musical Direction
Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater
Best Play
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions
Best Set Design
Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright
Best Sound Design
Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company
