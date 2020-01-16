Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater

Best Actor in a Play

Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright

Best Actress in a Musical

Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage

Best Actress in a Play

Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Choreography

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage

Best Costume Design

Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Director of a Musical

May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage

Best Director of a Play

Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Lighting Design

Gabriel Costales - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater

Best Musical Direction

Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater

Best Play

THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions

Best Set Design

Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright

Best Sound Design

Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





