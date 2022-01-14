WAITRESS Featuring Music And Lyrics By Sara Bareilles Comes To The Stranahan Theater

The American Theatre Guild will present the hilarious hit Broadway musical WAITRESS at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo. This production is a part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the stage February 17-20, 2022.

Tickets to WAITRESS start at $39 and are available for purchase at BroadwayInToledo.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. WAITRESS is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Please Note: BroadwayInToledo.com and eTix.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices, and your tickets will not be guaranteed.