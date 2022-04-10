Triangle Productions to Stage New Musical THE NANCY BOGGS STORY

The history of Portland is fascinating - some personalities have become legends, one being Nancy Boggs. Based upon newspaper accounts, Nancy did have a scow (something that resembles a barge today) who built a main cabin and an upper deck to entertain men while floating on the Willamette River. What happened during her reign on the Willamette is now being told in Triangle Production's latest musical, The Nancy Boggs Story: Sex on the River. The production is set to run from May 12th through May 28th. Tickets range from $15 to $35. Visit www.trianglepro.org for more information.

During this time in the 1880s, Nancy [Caitlin Brooke] was one but a few that used this idea, a floating bordello, most stuck to dry land. Through this musical, you'll meet not only Nancy but two other "sirens" of Portland Liverpool Liz [Lisamarie Harrison] whose property is now Peninsula Park, and a lesser-known but still dynamic personality, Mary Cook [Cyndy Ramsey-Rier].

The show features a book by Donnie Quesenberry, lyrics by Donnie & Jonathan Quesenberry, and music by Jonathan Quesenberry. The show is directed by Donald Horn. Lighting is by Trevor Sargent, Choreography by Sara Martins, Costumes by Margaret Chapman, and Stage Management by Jason Coffey.

COVID-19 Safety!

This is an indoor event with all the COVID-19 protocols in place such as mask-wearing, vaccination certificate, temperature checks, social distancing, and others.

www.trianglepro.org 503-239-5919