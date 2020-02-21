Theatre Vertigo Presents Sheila Callaghan's EVERYTHING YOU TOUCH

Victor is a ruthless fashion designer in the 1970s at the top of his game. Esme, his glamorous protégé and muse, is pushed aside when an ordinary Midwestern woman inspires Victor to make his artistry accessible to the masses.

A generation later, a woman grappling with a healthy dose of self-loathing must wrestle her own family demons to find her way through the world of fashion that won't give a woman her size a second look.

Skipping back and forth in time, Everything You Touch is a viciously funny look at the struggle to find an identity that's more than skin deep.

"Everything You Touch" is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

For more information visit www.theatrevertigo.org or call (503) 482-8655.





