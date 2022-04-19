The Actors Conservatory Announces One Act Festival Set For This Month

The Actors Conservatory announces its One Act Festival: Two programs of short plays featuring the graduating class of 2022 and the work of directors Beth Harper, Sarah Lucht, Chris Harder, and Andrea White.

Program One: April 25th -- 2pm & 7:30pm

Program Two: April 26th -- 2pm & 7:30pm

Performances will take place both days in the Ellyn Bye Studio Theatre.

Program One: April 25th at 2pm and 7:30pm

I Don't Want To End Up As A Douchebag Character In One Of Your Plays: A Play by Kate McMorran, directed by Beth Harper

The Magic Tower by Tennessee Williams, directed by Beth Harper

For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls by Christopher Durang, directed by Sarah Lucht

Home Free! by Lanford Wilson, directed by Chris Harder

Program Two: April 26th at 2pm and 7:30pm

Boxed In by Mora V. Harris, directed by Andrea White

The Universal Language by David Ives, directed by Sarah Lucht

I, Human by E.M. Lewis, directed by Chris Harder

A Second Of Pleasure by Neil LaBute, directed by Beth Harper

Sing Me That Leonard Cohen Song Again by E.M. Lewis, directed by Beth Harper

For questions about these programs and/or ticketing, please contact Karen Rathje at karen@pac.edu.

Since 1985, The Actors Conservatory, located in Portland, Oregon, has provided comprehensive actor training taught by professional theatre practitioners in a creative and supportive environment. The One Act Festival celebrates the graduation of acting students enrolled in the two-year conservatory program and showcases what they have learned.

For additional information about The Actors Conservatory, contact Karen Rathje, Managing Academic Director, at info@pac.edu, or visit our website at https://pac.edu.