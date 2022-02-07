THE BRITISH INVASION Is Coming To Eugene!

The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets will be available Friday, February 11, 2022 for the Eugene engagement of The British Invasion - Live on Stage. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage April 4-5, 2022.

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, The Ed Sullivan Show, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion. On April 4-5, 2022 at the Hult Center, audiences will experience The British Invasion - Live on Stage (www.TheBritishInvationLive.com), an all-new live concert event that showcases the most popular music from that era. Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.

From the producers of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The British Invasion - Live on Stage will showcase the music and how it impacted art, fashion, literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. Featuring an all-live band with huge projection period photos along with original film footage, the show will focus on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman's Hermits along with dozens more.

For more information about the tour, go to www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com

Tickets to The British Invasion - Live on Stage start at $38 and can be purchased at BroadwayInEugene.com or by calling 541-682-5000. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.