Spotlight: MY FAIR LADY at Clackamas Repertory Theatre

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Step into Edwardian London, where social classes clash and hearts open wide. A determined professor bets he can refine a rough-edged flower vendor into a polished member of high society. Delight in this journey of laughter and romance, proving true beauty lies within.

This award-winning musical will captivate your heart and leave you humming its iconic tunes long after the curtain falls!

Performances Thu-Sat at 7:30p, Sun at 2:30p. Runs through Aug. 25. Adults: $45; Youth: $35.

Get tickets at Clackamas Rep, recently named "Favorite Local Theatre" by BroadwayWorld. www.clackamasrep.org.
 

