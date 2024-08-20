Spotlight: MY FAIR LADY at Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into Edwardian London, where social classes clash and hearts open wide. A determined professor bets he can refine a rough-edged flower vendor into a polished member of high society. Delight in this journey of laughter and romance, proving true beauty lies within.



This award-winning musical will captivate your heart and leave you humming its iconic tunes long after the curtain falls!



Performances Thu-Sat at 7:30p, Sun at 2:30p. Runs through Aug. 25. Adults: $45; Youth: $35.



Get tickets at Clackamas Rep, recently named "Favorite Local Theatre" by BroadwayWorld. www.clackamasrep.org.



Comments