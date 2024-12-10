Review: TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL at Portland Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Shakespeare’s bittersweet comedy TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL, shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian unknowingly spark chaos in the fictional world of Illyria. To secure entrance to Duke Orsino’s court and get a job, Viola assumes the disguise of as a man named Cesario. She soon finds herself entangled in a triangle of unrequited love involving the Duke and the object of his affection, the spirited Lady Olivia. When Sebastian arrives, the situation becomes even more complicated. But as disguises are lifted and truths revealed, love ultimately prevails.

Portland Center Stage’s production is anchored by Dana Green’s luminous portrayal of Olivia. Watching her wrestle with her unrequited love for Cesario and the layer of complexity that’s added when Viola’s disguise is revealed was the highlight for me. Treasure Lunan also shines as the ridiculous Sir Andrew Aguecheek, eliciting hearty laughs with impeccable comedic timing. The night I went, La’Tevin Alexander had stepped in as Orsino on very short notice (3 hours of rehearsal, we were told), and he still brought depth to the lovesick Duke.

I love TWELFTH NIGHT, but it has its challenges. Identities must realistically be mistaken, the subplot involving Malvolio can tend too far toward cruelty rather than comedy, and happy endings for all have to be orchestrated pretty quickly at the end. Despite a few standout performances, this production, directed by Marissa Wolf, lacks a unifying vision and ultimately struggles to fully coalesce into a satisfying whole.

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL runs through December 22. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Jenny Graham

