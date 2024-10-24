Review: THE EVENT! at Artists Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Space aliens, ostriches, puppets, podcasters, an aspiring diva, a tiki bar — THE EVENT! at Artists Repertory Theatre has everything. Literally everything. This wild mashup, the brainchild of seven local writers (Lava Alapai, Linda Alper, Anthony Hudson, Daniel Kitrosser, Susannah Mars, Josie Seid, and Luan Schooler), spun out from a prompt to create a story about a character named Rudy, with space aliens thrown into the mix. The result is, as expected, delightfully strange. Yet beneath the whimsical absurdity lies a touching narrative about people — both individually and collectively — grappling with who they are and who they aspire to become.

Set in the fictional town of Cabbotville, Oregon, the story revolves around "the event," a mysterious occurrence tied to a doomed attempt to stage a 1925 play by a local playwright. Much like Macbeth, this play is said to be cursed, and the curse reveals itself when Rudy, a queer teenager, vanishes during auditions. Enter Misty (played by the infectiously energetic Ashlee Radney), a history-major-turned-investigative-journalist who ventures to Cabbotville accompanied by painfully shy Brandon (John Kammerle), to uncover the truth behind Rudy’s disappearance. What they find is a town overflowing with eccentric characters and steeped in supernatural phenomena.

The actors are tasked with navigating an eclectic, fast-paced narrative that requires them to juggle multiple roles, each more outlandish than the last. It requires an unwavering commitment to authenticity in the face of absurdity, and the entire 10-person cast ably rises to the challenge. Alissa Jessup, whose mere presence on stage provokes laughter, and Kailey Rhodes as an over-the-top diva, anchor the comedic mayhem, while heartfelt performances, especially from Bobby Bermea and Anthony Green Caloca, ground the play.

Developed during the pandemic, THE EVENT! taps into our collective longing for human connection. Staged in a circle of armchairs, sofas, beach chairs, and tables, the show invites the audience to actively participate — you might be handed a prop, asked to read a line, or even invited to a dance. For those wary of audience participation, more traditional seating is available, but embracing the interactive experience is where the magic happens. After all, this is a play about building community. So, why not jump in and be part of it?

THE EVENT! runs through November 10. Seating is limited, so get yours while you can. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Phillip J. Hatton

