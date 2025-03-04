Review: SAPIENCE at Artists Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diana Burbano's SAPIENCE (meaning "wisdom"), now running at Artists Repertory Theatre, is an ambitious play that delves deep into the intricate layers of communication, especially those beyond spoken language.

At the heart of the play is Elsa, a primatologist on the autism spectrum (played by Cristi Miles), who is trying to teach English to an orangutan named Wookie (Barbie Wu). Orbiting around these central characters are Elsa’s ex-boyfriend Jason (John San Nicolas), who runs the research institute; her cousin Miri (Tricia Castañeda-Guevara), a cleaner who’s taking classes to get a better job; and Miri’s son, AJ (Zachary Williams), who is also neurodivergent. Elsa just wants to do her work, but she’s constantly being confronted by the needs of others – Jason still has feelings for her (and she for him), Miri needs her help, AJ needs adult supervision, and Wookie just wants a hug.

The play challenges audiences to reconsider what constitutes meaningful interaction, presenting it as a continuum that encompasses many types of verbal and nonverbal communication. The key to success is that we have to be willing to do the work to understand each other, which can be hard enough even when we’re speaking the same language.

I saw the show at a preview performance, and even before opening, the cast was great, particularly Wu, who makes an adorably charming orangutan; Miles, whose performance reveals the inner landscape of a brilliant mind navigating the challenges of human intimacy; and Williams, whose AJ shows that connection is a multilayered experience that extends beyond verbal articulation. The show’s emotional highlight is the relationship between Wookie and AJ – two characters who communicate outside conventional language, yet forge a deep connection.

The premise for SAPIENCE is complex, but it also has a lot of story (and backstory), and as a result it struggles with narrative clarity. I was also frequently confused by some of the mechanics (like when characters were talking to themselves vs others), and I didn’t catch on that AJ was nonverbal (he talks a lot to Wookie) until near the end. Perhaps a little confusion was the goal – communication is never perfect and that relationships are inescapably messy – but I think it blunted the impact.

Overall, SAPIENCE is an innovative, imperfect exploration of communication that celebrates the diverse ways beings can understand each other. The play runs through March 23 at Artists Repertory Theatre. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Philip J. Hatton

